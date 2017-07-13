Alliant purchases Boynton & Boynton Insurance Professionals

Alliant Insurance Services has acquired New Jersey-based Boynton & Boynton Insurance Professionals to expand its footprint within the Northeast Region.

As one of the region’s largest private insurance agencies, Boynton & Boynton adds a vast arsenal of personal and commercial insurance solutions to the company’s growing Alliant Americas division.

“Boynton & Boynton will provide a solid foundation of strength for our growing Northeast client base,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant.

“The company’s long history of personal service and diverse offerings will further enhance our service platform and set the stage for continued growth throughout the region.”

Founded in 1929, Boynton & Boynton provides a full spectrum of commercial and personal insurance solutions to clients in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

With more than 80 professionals and a client base spanning a broad range of industries, Boynton & Boynton is highly regarded throughout the region for a potent mix of personal service and regional knowledge. The company’s extensive offerings include personal insurance, commercial insurance, professional liability, and employee benefits.

Boynton & Boynton will operate as part of Alliant Americas, which provides the middle market with regionally focused insurance products and services through a dedicated platform. The continued expansion of the division has provided Alliant with the flexibility to partner with regional insurance agencies spanning a breadth of sizes and specialties, united by a shared commitment to service and entrepreneurialism.

“For nearly 90 years, we have held fast to our commitment of offering our clients a truly global perspective that addresses the entirety of their risk management and employee benefits needs,” said Jay Lynch, President of Boynton & Boynton. “Joining forces with Alliant will provide access to valuable resources that enable us to build upon this commitment and expand our impact through new ideas and solutions.”

Lynch, along with the entire Boynton & Boynton management team and staff, will join Alliant and continue to service clients from its offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release