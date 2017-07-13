Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
General Insurance
Commercial lines
Commercial lines Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | General Insurance | Commercial lines
Commercial lines News

Alliant purchases Boynton & Boynton Insurance Professionals

Published 13 July 2017

Alliant Insurance Services has acquired New Jersey-based Boynton & Boynton Insurance Professionals to expand its footprint within the Northeast Region.

As one of the region’s largest private insurance agencies, Boynton & Boynton adds a vast arsenal of personal and commercial insurance solutions to the company’s growing Alliant Americas division.

“Boynton & Boynton will provide a solid foundation of strength for our growing Northeast client base,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant.

“The company’s long history of personal service and diverse offerings will further enhance our service platform and set the stage for continued growth throughout the region.”

Founded in 1929, Boynton & Boynton provides a full spectrum of commercial and personal insurance solutions to clients in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

With more than 80 professionals and a client base spanning a broad range of industries, Boynton & Boynton is highly regarded throughout the region for a potent mix of personal service and regional knowledge. The company’s extensive offerings include personal insurance, commercial insurance, professional liability, and employee benefits.

Boynton & Boynton will operate as part of Alliant Americas, which provides the middle market with regionally focused insurance products and services through a dedicated platform. The continued expansion of the division has provided Alliant with the flexibility to partner with regional insurance agencies spanning a breadth of sizes and specialties, united by a shared commitment to service and entrepreneurialism.

“For nearly 90 years, we have held fast to our commitment of offering our clients a truly global perspective that addresses the entirety of their risk management and employee benefits needs,” said Jay Lynch, President of Boynton & Boynton. “Joining forces with Alliant will provide access to valuable resources that enable us to build upon this commitment and expand our impact through new ideas and solutions.”

Lynch, along with the entire Boynton & Boynton management team and staff, will join Alliant and continue to service clients from its offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
General Insurance> Commercial lines

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Other> Offshore Energy Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Other> Offshore Energy Insurance
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Property
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Property
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Risk management
Financial Services> Insurance> Risk management
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Surety, Bonds & Credit
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance> Surety, Bonds & Credit
Commercial lines News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. General Insurance > Commercial lines > Suppliers

Commercial lines Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.