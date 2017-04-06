Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Commercial lines News

Alliant acquires real estate insurance firm SES Insurance

IBR Staff Writer Published 06 April 2017

Alliant Insurance Services has acquired California-based SES Insurance Brokerage Services, a real estate insurance expert for an undisclosed price.

Headquartered in Santa Ana, SES Insurance Brokerage provides risk management, technology, and service solutions to financial and real estate companies throughout the US.

Alliant Insurance Services will add SES and its network of local and national broker partners to its growing managing general agent (MGA) and program administrator, Alliant Specialty Insurance Services (ASIS).

Alliant chairman and CEO Tom Corbett said: “Joining forces with SES affirms our continued focus on partnering with innovative companies that have demonstrated leadership within the industries they serve.

“SES’ proven combination of service, relationships, and technologies will provide a powerful advantage to Alliant as we continue to expand the reach and impact of our ASIS division.”

SES’s products and services include Master Trust programs that cover commercial, residential, farm, and land assets, all developed in partnership with “A”-rated insurance carriers.

The company also provides targeted insurance products designed to meet the requirements of investors who own portfolios of single family residential rental assets.

On the technology front, SES is said to have a portfolio management system to assist clients to manage their properties and insurance policies.

Going forward, SES is expected to expand its presence and product and service range by leveraging Alliant’s size and strength.

SES CEO Blair Schrum said: “SES’ success was built on our ability to provide products and services that challenge convention, using collaboration and innovation to drive game-changing results.

“ASIS, with its powerful distribution relationships and deep resources, will provide an ideal platform by which we can further solidify our reputation as difference makers for our clients and partners.”

Despite the acquisition, SES will be continued to be run by its own executive leadership team with the brand retained. The management and service teams also remain unaffected by the transaction with Alliant.

Earlier in the week, the Newport Beach, California-based Alliant had won an employment poaching case against rival insurance brokerage firm, Aon.

Image: Alliant Insurance Services buys SES Insurance Brokerage Services. Photo: courtesy of adamr/ FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

