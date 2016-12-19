Confie acquires auto insurer Oasis Insurance

Personal and commercial lines insurance provider Confie has acquired Oasis Insurance, a non-standard auto insurance provider in Arizona.

The acquisition more than doubles Confie's business in Arizona.

Based in Mesa, AZ, Oasis Insurance has been serving customers throughout the state and today operates from 21 offices located in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Avondale, Surprise, El Mirage and St. Michaels. The company has over 120 employees.

Confie executive chairman Mordy Rothberg said: "This is a sizable transaction that dramatically enhances our footprint in Arizona. We look forward to further expansion in Arizona and elsewhere as we further build our national presence by partnering with premier agencies we have identified within our extensive pipeline of potential opportunities."

Oasis CEO Adam Rolnick said: "We have built a large and reputable organization over the past 20 years and by selecting Confie as our partner we join forces with an outstanding company to help bring many new benefits and services to our clients throughout the state. We are excited about this new venture and the benefits it brings to our clients and our employees."

Source: Company Press Release