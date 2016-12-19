Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
General Insurance
Commercial lines
Commercial lines Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | General Insurance | Commercial lines
Commercial lines News

Confie acquires auto insurer Oasis Insurance

Published 19 December 2016

Personal and commercial lines insurance provider Confie has acquired Oasis Insurance, a non-standard auto insurance provider in Arizona.

The acquisition more than doubles Confie's business in Arizona.

Based in Mesa, AZ, Oasis Insurance has been serving customers throughout the state and today operates from 21 offices located in Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Avondale, Surprise, El Mirage and St. Michaels. The company has over 120 employees.

Confie executive chairman Mordy Rothberg said: "This is a sizable transaction that dramatically enhances our footprint in Arizona. We look forward to further expansion in Arizona and elsewhere as we further build our national presence by partnering with premier agencies we have identified within our extensive pipeline of potential opportunities."

Oasis CEO Adam Rolnick said: "We have built a large and reputable organization over the past 20 years and by selecting Confie as our partner we join forces with an outstanding company to help bring many new benefits and services to our clients throughout the state. We are excited about this new venture and the benefits it brings to our clients and our employees."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
General Insurance> Commercial lines

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance
Commercial lines News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. General Insurance > Commercial lines > Suppliers

Commercial lines Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.