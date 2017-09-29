Expense Defense, by Well Insurance, introduces new insurance product

Expense Defense, by Well Insurance, has collaborated with Lloyd's of London to introduce a new insurance product for Amazon businesses.

The trend in account hacking has finally reached the halls of Amazon. Not only are merchants getting suspended due to alleged policy violations, their accounts are also being shut down by Amazon due to hacking.

There are a few companies that specialize in helping a merchant get reinstated following a suspension, such as eCatalog Services, but this is the first occurrence where there is a solution available to help the merchant weather the storm during this trying period – and it happens to be in the form of insurance. This policy will not only cover the merchant's expenses, per the company Profit and Loss statement, but will also pitch in to cover the costs of a reinstatement specialist.

"Expense Defense is most definitely a new insurance product that will create many beneficial solutions for Amazon business," said Matt Lovell, Partner/Underwriting Manager at Expense Defense. "At this time, there is no one out there offering this type of program."

Expense Defense's team consists of diverse experience and knowledge to best serve their customers. Their team is comprised of two experienced insurance agents, a successful Amazon seller, and a marketplace integrator with an insurance background. Their unique business and personal experience is what helps the team be sure that they are always on top of what their customers need.

This insurance product is 100 percent underwritten by certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London.

Source: Company Press Release