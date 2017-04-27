Hartford's Q1 net income grows 17% to $378m

The Hartford has reported a 17% increase in its net income to $378m for the first quarter of this year, compared to $323m for the same period in 2016.

Net income per diluted share was $1.00 for Q1, reflecting a growth of 27% in comparison with net income per diluted share of $0.79 in Q1 2016.

The company's core earnings declined 2% to $378m, in comparison to $385m in Q1 2016. This, it said was due to the decline in P&C underwriting gain, slightly balanced out by higher net investment income of $728m.

Hartford’s net investment income grew 5% in Q1 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016 primarily due to higher income generated from limited partnerships and other alternative investments (LPs).

The company’s commercial lines business, slipped by 9% to $224m while registering combined ratio at 96 in the first quarter.

In personal lines, earnings for Q1 grew 23% to $32m in comparison to the same quarter of the previous year.

On the other hand, Group Benefits saw an increase of its loss ratio by 0.1% to 77.7% in the current reporting quarter. The Group Benefits revenue came down by 17% to $40m in Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016.

The Mutual Funds business earnings grew 15% in Q1 2017 to $23m.

The Hartford chairman and CEO Christopher Swift said: “Commercial Lines and Group Benefits both delivered top line growth and very strong margins. Mutual Funds had a great quarter, including a 14% increase in assets under management. The investment portfolio also continues to perform well, including solid limited partnership returns.”

“Finally, I’m encouraged by the improvement in personal auto, where we have been addressing elevated loss cost trends.”

