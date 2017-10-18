Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
General Insurance
Commercial lines
Commercial lines Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | General Insurance | Commercial lines
Commercial lines News

THG acquires Delaware-based CNC Insurance Associates

Published 18 October 2017

Property and casualty insurance provider, The Hilb Group (THG) has acquired Delaware-based CNC Insurance Associates for undisclosed sum.

The transaction, which is 38th acquisition for THG since it was set up in 2009, was effective from 1 October.  

CNC was established in 1978 and has been providing property and casualty insurance solutions for businesses in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia. It has its office in Dover, Delaware and it is claimed to be Hilb Group’s first acquisition in the state.

The Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said: “The addition of CNC continues THG’s national expansion and will further strengthen our presence in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin and his associates to our team.”

After the acquisition, CNC managing director Kevin Nemith will continue in his role from the company’s existing location.

Kevin Nemith said: “Joining THG will allow us to gain additional product and service offerings that will benefit our clients while continuing to deliver the exceptional, local service we are known for.

“We look forward to furthering our success with this new partnership.”

In September, THG acquired Mid-State Insurance Agency, which is a Massachusetts-based company. It offers a wide range of property and casualty insurance, and employee benefit products to businesses and individuals across the New England region.

Besides, Keough Kirby Associates, a Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based insurance company was acquired by THB in May this year. Keough Kirby Associates was established in 1914.

Image: The Hilb Group acquires CNC Insurance Associates. Photo: Courtesy of adamr/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
General Insurance> Commercial lines
General Insurance> Personal Lines

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance
PDM Financial Services> Retail Banking> Products> Insurance
Financial Services> Retail Banking and Lending> Products> Insurance
Leisure, Arts & Entertainment> Yachts> Insurance> Insurance brokers
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Other
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Other
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Personal Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Personal Insurance
Commercial lines News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. General Insurance > Commercial lines > Suppliers

Commercial lines Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.