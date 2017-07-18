Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
General Insurance
Commercial lines
Commercial lines Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | General Insurance | Commercial lines
Commercial lines News

Nexus to acquire trade credit insurer Equinox Global

IBR Staff Writer Published 18 July 2017

Nexus Group, a specialty Managing General Agent (MGA), has acquired Lloyd’s coverholder Equinox Global and all its group companies for an undisclosed price.

Founded in 2009, Equinox is a global specialist trade credit insurer with offices in London, New York, Paris, Amsterdam and Hamburg.

The company writes trade credit insurance for larger corporate and multinational companies.

It provides them with non-cancellable credit limits, syndication with other credit insurers, and a credit limit service delivered through its online portal dubbed Equinox Approach.

Equinox and Nexus CIFSs’ books of business are said to be complementary with hardly any overlap when it comes to terms of line sizes and geographical focus.

The acquisition as a result is expected to create significant scope to grow globally by utilizing the joint distribution channels of the combined business.

Equinox Global CEO Mike Holley said: “The combined Nexus CIFS and Equinox together will be a powerful force for change in the Global trade credit market.

“There is a significant opportunity to take advantage of Nexus CIFSs’ product offerings, feeding these through and leveraging the significant investments Equinox has made in its international office network and infrastructure.”

After its acquisition, Equinox will continue to be backed by its founding shareholders and management team post acquisition as well with Steen Parsholt retained as chairman and Mike Holley as the CEO.

Also, there will be no change in the underwriting capacity provided to Equinox by its largest shareholder, Beazley as part of an underwriting support agreement spanning 10 years.

Founders of Equinox and Beazley are expected to become stakeholders in Nexus to bring all parties in line to grow and develop the trade credit insurance business.

Nexus CIFS managing director Richard Marriage said: “Working together will result in market leading service and expertise being provided to our supporting brokers and unique distribution opportunities across our underwriting capacity providers.

“The combined business will generate in excess of £60m profitable GWP, which will make Nexus Trade Credit a force to be reckoned with in the Trade Credit market.”

Last month, Nexus had acquired another approved Lloyd's Coverholder in Vectura Underwriting from Aquila Underwriting.

Image: Nexus Group to purchase Lloyd’s coverholder Equinox. Photo: courtesy of stockimages/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
General Insurance> Commercial lines

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> General Insurance> Commercial Insurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance
Commercial lines News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. General Insurance > Commercial lines > Suppliers

Commercial lines Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.