Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk
General Insurance
Commercial lines
Commercial lines Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | General Insurance | Commercial lines
Commercial lines News

OMERS agrees to invest $1bn in Allied World transaction with Fairfax

Published 30 January 2017

OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees, has agreed to invest $1bn in order to indirectly acquire about 21% of the issued and outstanding shares of Allied World Assurance Company.

The move follows the previously announced acquisition of Allied World by Fairfax and it is subject to certain regulatory approvals.

On December 18, 2016, Fairfax and Allied World announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Fairfax will make an offer to Allied World shareholders to acquire all of the outstanding registered ordinary shares of Allied World.

The transaction remains subject to a number of regulatory approvals and certain Allied World shareholder approvals. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2017.

Fairfax is in ongoing discussions with several additional third parties to participate in the Allied World investment. Any such additional parties will be announced if and as negotiations are satisfactorily concluded.

OMERS Insurance Investments head Sharon Ludlow said: "We are pleased to be investing in Allied World. Allied World is a market leading global property, casualty and specialty insurer and reinsurer, and is highly complementary to Fairfax's existing worldwide operations.

"OMERS investment in Allied World is consistent with our strategy to invest in high-quality companies, with strong fundamentals and a track record of value creation."

Fairfax chairman and CEO Prem Watsa said: "We are excited to be working again with OMERS.

"OMERS is a proven, long-term investor and the commitment by it will allow us to increase the cash component of our US$54.00 per share offer to Allied World shareholders and gives us the flexibility to potentially buy back their interest over 5-7 years' time."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
General Insurance> Commercial lines

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Non-Life Insurance> Commercial Insurance
Commercial lines News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. General Insurance > Commercial lines > Suppliers

Commercial lines Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.