W. R. Berkley announces executive changes

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) has appointed Melissa M. Emmendorfer as insurance risk management senior vice president, Mir Mazhar as senior vice president - chief project officer, and Jonathan A. Schriber as underwriting senior vice president.

All appointments are effective immediately.

Emmendorfer most recently served as vice president - insurance risk management of W. R. Berkley Corporation, having joined its reinsurance operating unit Berkley Re America as senior vice president in 2009. She has more than 25 years of experience in the property and casualty reinsurance industry and is a graduate of Fairfield University with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics.

Mazhar is an experienced technology executive, senior program manager and business transformation professional with 20 years of global experience at preeminent international consulting firms. He has a strong track record of delivering business efficiencies through technology modernization for large-scale transformational initiatives.

He graduated with a Masters of Business Administration from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in Pakistan, is a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI) and is both Oracle and SAP certified.

Schriber has been with W. R. Berkley Corporation for 10 years and most recently served as chief underwriting officer of the Reinsurance segment. He joined Berkley Re America in 2007 as executive vice president and chief administrative officer, was named its president in 2008, and was appointed its chairman in 2015.

Schriber has more than 20 years of experience in the property and casualty reinsurance industry. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a Bachelor of Science in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University.

